9 arrested in Pulaski Co. after 3-year-old found locked inside wooden box

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI/WSBT) — Nine people face charges after police say a 3-year-old girl was locked inside a wooden box for extended periods of time.

News 18’s CBS affiliate in South Bend, WSBT-TV, reports Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a North Judson home on County Road 800 North after receiving word of child abuse being filed.

After getting a search warrant, deputies said they found a girl locked inside a plywood box. The box was reportedly kept in the living room. Authorities said the 3-year-old would be kept inside it for extended periods of time.

Police found multiple adults inside the home, inside vehicles and in a camper outside the home – all of whom were transported to jail.

Three people, including the girl’s father and stepmother, were arrested for neglect of a dependent and six others living on the property face charges for failure to report.

“Nobody spoke up about a little girl in the box. Even as we were taking them out of the house, no one spoke up and said, ‘Hey, there’s a little girl over here in the box,'” Sheriff Jeff Richwine said.

Five juveniles and the 3-year-old girl were taken into the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services in Pulaski County.

The following is a list of the nine North Judson residents arrested and the preliminary charges they face:

Neglect of a dependent:

– Donna Short, 42

– Christopher Short, 25

– Patricia Meeks

Failure to report child abuse:

– Michael Meeks, 19

– Thelma Meeks, 38

– Derrick Butala, 36

– Shawn Griffin, 18

– Anna Senesac, 19

– Timothy Senesac, 18

