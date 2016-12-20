Burst water main causing headaches on Purdue’s campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Several buildings on Purdue’s campus have been evacuated following a water main break Tuesday morning.

According to Purdue News, the water main break occurred around 10:15 a.m. in the area of Memorial Mall and Oval Drive on campus. People are asked to avoid the area as crews work the scene on the southeast end of campus.

In an email sent to certain Purdue employees, the break is causing water to leak into buildings and come into contact with electrical panels. It has also flooded high voltage manholes, which affected a transformer and caused power disruption to several buildings.

The Physical Facilities Department is working to fix the leak. But they said it isn’t known at this time how many manholes have been flooded and the water has become “charged” therefore barring access to flooded areas.

Brian Zink, associate director with Purdue’s News Service, said the following buildings on campus have been secured and are closed due to the water main break and resulting power outages:

Purdue Memorial Union

Stewart Center

Grissom Hall

Heavilon Hall

Brown Laboratory of Chemistry

Wetherill Laboratory of Chemistry

Hicks Undergraduate Library

All buildings will reopen Wednesday with the exception of Stewart Center, which will remain closed. Also, people who use those buildings are to not drink the water at those locations until further notice. Additionally, Memorial Mall will reopen Wednesday but Oval Drive will stay closed, for at least part of the day.

People staying at the Union Hotel are affected. Officials are working on moving all guests to other locations.

We will continue to follow this developing story and keep you updated online at WLFI.com and have the latest on News 18 at Five and Six.

