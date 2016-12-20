Jennifer Jacoby named to Indiana Hall of Fame

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame proudly announced its 2017 women’s induction class Tuesday, and Purdue women’s basketball standout Jennifer Jacoby is part of the 11-member class. She will be honored April 29, 2017, in Indianapolis.

Jacoby was named Indiana Miss Basketball after an outstanding career at nearby Rossville High School, where she set the school record for scoring with 2,344 career points. She still holds top-10 career marks for the Boilermakers for 3-point shooting and assists, ranking eighth all-time with 157 3-point field goals, sixth all-time with a 38.3 percent career 3-point percentage and eighth all-time with 427 career assists. She’s also tied for the second-best assist/turnover ratio in school history, sharing a 1.64 career mark with Katie Gearlds.

It is the second honor in as many years for Jacoby as she was named to the 2016 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Team along with Cindy Lamping and Shannon Lindsey. Jacoby was a member of a pair of Big Ten championship teams during her Boilermaker career, in addition to playing in the 1994 Final Four, 1995 Elite Eight and 1992 Sweet 16.

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 16th-Annual Women’s Awards Banquet will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The day’s events will include a free reception at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame museum that afternoon and a banquet that evening at the Primo Banquet Hall in Indianapolis. Reservations are available online now and tickets for the banquet will be made available in 2017. Call the Hall at 765.529.1891 or visit hoopshall.com for more information.

