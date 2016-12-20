Keep your home from going up in flames this holiday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Christmas tree fires cause an estimated $16.2 million in property damage a year. Lafayette Fire Inspector Todd Trent said there are ways you can keep your home from going up in flames this season.

The Lafayette Fire Department demonstrated how quickly a dry tree can catch fire.

“It only took a matter of about 48 seconds for the tree that hadn’t been maintained to be fully engulfed,” Trent said.

This does not leave people much time to escape their homes.

A properly maintained tree should be watered daily. When you first bring it home, cut about two inches off the bottom.

“That way it allows the tree to absorb the water through the base,” said Trent.

Americans will buy close to 30 million trees during the holidays. Each year an estimated 210 home fires begin with Christmas trees.

“Thirty-four of those are fatalities through Christmas tree fires,” Trent said. “Thirty-four percent of those were because of electric failures.”

It’s important to also check your holiday lights. Broken bulbs and frayed wires can cause a short in your electrical outlets.

“If you’re leaving your home, unplug them,” Trent said.

This year Trent said the department has not responded to any Christmas tree fires.

“And we’ve been very fortunate,” he said.

But it’s still important to check and make sure all the smoke detectors in your home work properly. After Christmas, throw away your tree.

“It’s such a busy time and people forget to water the tree, and I’ll get it later or I’ll leave it to New Years,” he said. “And then what happens is the tree becomes dry, and then you could potentially have an issue.”

He continued, “If I had a Christmas wish: that everyone has a wonderful, safe holidays through this great moment.”

In 80 percent of deaths involving a Christmas tree, the tree was too close to a heat source. Trent recommends keeping your tree be at least 3 feet away from things like candles, heaters and fires.

