Lafayette police K-9 Jarca dies

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Members of the Lafayette Police Department are mourning the loss of a beloved K-9.

Thirteen-year old K-9 Jarca died Tuesday. She served with Officer Ryan French from September 2006 until 2014.

During her career, Jarca helped take a number of criminals off the streets. Lafayette police say her accomplishments include assisting in 277 narcotic arrests and 145 criminal arrests related to narcotic sales.

Officer French and K-9 Jarca were recognized for their dedication and service by the Lafayette City Council when she retired in April 2014.

Jarca spent her retirement with the French family.

Officers said Jarca was a valued member of the department and although she will be missed, she will not be forgotten.

