Person with gun reported on IU campus, school says threat no longer imminent

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH/WLFI) — A person with a gun was reported on Indiana University’s Bloomington campus Tuesday evening.

The university sent out alerts and posted a message on social media urging those on campus to seek safety.

According to the Indiana University Police Department, a student who was leaving the Union Street Apartments reported seeing someone with what they thought was a handgun.

Police checked the cameras in that area and saw someone matching the description provided by the student, but no weapons were visible on camera. Officers then began checking buildings and said they had only received that one call.

A little over 30 minutes later, the university tweeted that an investigation is ongoing; however, a threat is no longer imminent.

No other details were released at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

