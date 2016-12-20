Purdue’s water main break leaves more than 50 hotel guests out in cold

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It took crews more than seven hours to locate the broken pipe involved with the water main break on Purdue University’s campus Tuesday. University officials said the cold weather could be to blame.

Jerry Day has been the manager of the Purdue Union Hotel for the last 40 years. He said Tuesday really kept him busy.

“We don’t have power outages very often here on campus because a lot of utilities are underground,” Day said.

Day had to move out more than 50 guests after a water main break busted and left the hotel without any power.

“The building is starting to get cool, and we obviously have no power or elevators and things like that,” Day said. “All of our dining services had to close over in the main building as well, so we would not be in very good shape to service guests right now.”

It all happened right in the middle of Memorial Mall and Oval Drive.

Day said out of all the years he’s worked at the hotel, he’s never seen anything like this happen.

“It was something pretty serious, actually,” he said. “I think we’ve had other infrastructure things, but they’ve usually been able to route around things really easily. But this affected the vault that brings the power into our building. And that’s right here, and it happened really close to us.”

But the Union wasn’t the only building affected, six other buildings also lost power.

Crews said the scariest part about the break is water was leaking into some of the building’s electrical panels.

Even though students are gone and finals are finished, Day still has a lot of work ahead of him.

All of the buildings will be reopened Wednesday, except for the Stewart Center. Oval Drive will also be closed for most of the day Wednesday.

University officials are warning people to not drink any of the water from the affected buildings until further notice.

