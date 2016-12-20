Secretary of Indiana’s welfare agency resigns

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The head of Indiana’s state welfare agency is resigning from his post next month to work for a think tank.

Family and Social Services Administration Secretary John Wernert announced Tuesday that he will be stepping down to work for the Sagamore Institute. Wernert will serve as vice president of the right-leaning think tank based in Indianapolis.

Incoming Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has not named a replacement. A Holcomb spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Holcomb has announced a number of appointments to his future administration since winning November’s election. He has kept some people from outgoing Gov. Mike Pence’s administration, but not all.

A spokesman for FSSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...