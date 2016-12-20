Semi driver has close call after trailer doesn’t clear the tracks

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A semi driver had a close call in Fountain County Tuesday – with a train.

The incident happened about 9 a.m. at the railroad tracks on County Road 1300 North at River Road, just outside of Attica.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley, the semi driver was unable to clear the tracks before his trailer got struck by an oncoming train.

The driver was able to get out of the semi safely, but the impact caused the trailer to lose part of its load.

State police said a witness tried to flag down the train’s engineer, who was able to slow the train down to about 10 mph at the time of impact.

No one was injured in the crash.

