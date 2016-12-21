Carroll County man sentenced for Rossville drive-by shooting

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A man involved with a drive-by shooting in Rossville earlier this year was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months behind bars.

According to Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, Aaron Carlson, 23, of Bringhurst, Indiana, was sentenced to 1½ years in prison and six months of suspended probation for criminal recklessness.

Carlson will also have to pay restitution to the victims involved in the shooting.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Salem Lane in Rossville on Jan. 8. Investigators said the shooter fired multiple shots into a home and at a vehicle outside the house.

