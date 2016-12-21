Cold weather caused Purdue’s water main break

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Freezing temperatures are to blame for a water main break on Purdue’s campus on Tuesday.

The break happened around 10:15 a.m. under Oval Drive next to Memorial Mall. Water flooded into the basement of Stewart Center, soaking the building’s electrical panels.

Several buildings including Stewart Center and Hicks Undergraduate Library were closed. Both facilities will remain closed on Thursday but university officials said the buildings will be open briefly from 3-5 p.m. for people to retrieve personal items.

Oval drive also reopened to traffic Wednesday.

Officials want to remind everyone to not drink the water at the following buildings which reopened Wednesday:

Purdue Memorial Union

Grissom Hall

Heavilon Hall

Brown Laboratory of Chemistry

Wetherill Laboratory of Chemistry

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...