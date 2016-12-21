Everyone encouraged to attend annual Community Christmas Day Dinner

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This Christmas Day, there’s a place at the table for you at the annual Community Christmas Day Dinner.

The Community Christmas Day Dinner is a tradition that’s more than a decade strong.

Steve Bultinck and Ken McCammon joined News 18 This Morning to talk about the event, which provides residents with a place to enjoy a holiday meal free of charge.

The first Community Christmas Day Dinner served about 200 people, according to Bultinck. Now, the dinner helps feed more than 2,500 people in the community on Christmas Day.

The dinner takes place at Jefferson High School, but deliveries will also be made to those who can’t make it for various circumstances.

“If you’re shut in or something, you can’t make it, you call in, and we’ll deliver you a meal,” Bultinck said.

It takes organizers about three to four days to prepare all the food offered at the dinner, including more than 1,000 pounds of pork.

Organizations pair with Community Christmas Day Dinner to provide others the best possible Christmas experience.

“We have Toys for Tots and other people donate a lot of toys,” McCammon said. “And so the kids get a good meal, they get toys, they get to see Santa Claus.”

A special surprise is planned for this year’s dinner. Bultinck wouldn’t reveal the details, but he said it’s a surprise families will enjoy.

The Community Christmas Day Dinner runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Jeff High School on Sunday, Dec. 25. Anyone in the community is invited to attend.

If you can’t make it to the dinner on Christmas Day and would like to call and request a meal delivery, call 765-420-1647.

To help support the dinner, send a check donation to:

P.O. Box 684

Lafayette, IN, 47902

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...