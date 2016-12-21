Former Purdue standouts Ryan Kerrigan, Cliff Avril earn Pro Bowl nods

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Ryan Kerrigan and Cliff Avril are Pro Bowl bound.

The two ex-Purdue stars are among 44 players selected to play from the NFC.

Kerrigan – a Muncie, Indiana, native who played at Purdue from 2007-2010 – will participate in his second career Pro Bowl. The Washington Redskins linebacker is tied for fifth in the NFL with 11 sacks this season.

Avril – a nine-year veteran suited up for the Boilermakers from 2004-2006 – is making his first Pro Bowl appearance. The Seattle Seahawks defensive end is tied for third in the league with 11.5 sacks, which is a career high. He also has five forced fumbles.

Despite leading the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees did not make the Pro Bowl roster for the NFC. Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Dallas’ Dak Prescott were chosen over the former Purdue great.

The 2017 Pro Bowl will be held on Jan. 29 in Orlando during the bye week between the conference championships and the Super Bowl.

