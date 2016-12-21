IMPD Chief Troy Riggs stepping down after one year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Mayor Hogsett announced Wednesday morning that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Troy Riggs will be leaving the department.

At the end of this challenging year, Chief Troy Riggs will be leaving the City of Indianapolis to pursue other opportunities. While we are grateful for the innovative ideas that Troy brought to the table over the last eleven months, I have already begun the process of assembling a new IMPD leadership team that will build upon our efforts to reduce violent crime and protect our neighborhoods. I remain more confident than ever in the dedication and bravery of the men and women who proudly wear the uniform of IMPD, every single day. “

Riggs’ departure comes after less than a year on the job. Riggs became the head of IMPD on Jan. 1 of this year after being selected by Mayor Joe Hogsett for the position.

Riggs stepped into the position after former IMPD Chief Rick Hite announced he was leaving the force at the end of 2015.

Prior to serving as IMPD Chief, Riggs was the Director of Public Safety at IUPUI and also as Director of Public Safety for the city of Indianapolis.

Rev. Charles Harrison told 24-Hour News 8 he was sad to hear the news.

“I am sad to hear the news that my friend Chief Riggs is stepping down as police chief of IMPD. I know this was a difficult decision for Chief Riggs and his family. Troy Riggs has been an exceptional public servant for our city, and he is certainly going to be missed,” Harrison said.

