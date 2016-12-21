Laying out plans for the State Street Redevelopment Project

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After years of planning, the $120 million State Street Redevelopment Project is expected to ramp up April 1, 2017.

The final touches to the design are still in the works but almost complete. Drivers will notice temporary lane restrictions from January through March.

The goal of the project is to make the city of West Lafayette a better place to be for residents, students, business owners and visitors.

West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said he wants to keep the community informed as the project moves along. He said it’s one of the fastest growing cities in Indiana.

“We need to make sure we can have the infrastructure to accommodate that new population base, he said. “It takes time, it’s inconvenient, it’s painful. But it’s finite, it does end.”

The cost of the project is being split evenly between the city and Purdue University.

Development director Erik Carlson said Phase 1 will begin on State Street near River Road.

“And then we’ll see also, [from] University [Street] to the west will be closed to Airport/McCormick Road. And that’ll be one-way traffic going out towards [U.S.] 231 from there,” he said.

Phase 1 should be complete by May 1, the final day of spring commencement. The following day, Phase 2 will begin.

“And that’s when we’ll see the full shutdown to vehicular traffic of State Street between Salisbury [Street] and University [Street],” Carlson said.

Phase 2 should last 90 days and wrap up on Aug. 11, around the time students are returning to campus.

“That road’s gonna be back open. Vehicular [traffic] will be restored and actually be improved, as it’ll be two-way traffic at that point,” said Carlson.

The last phase starts Aug. 12 at the eastern stretch of State Street in front of Wabash Landing, west of University Street to Airport/McCormick Road to U.S. 231. Work is expected to wrap up on Nov. 30 and continue in 2018 on perimeter parkway.

Access to businesses in the construction zones will remain open.

“Often times, you’ll see a big sign before you get to a construction project that says: ‘please bear with us.’ These are just growing pains, and there couldn’t be anymore truth to a statement than there is to that one,” Dennis said. “It’s a great time to be mayor of West Lafayette and please be patient.”

For more information about the project and construction, visit the State Street Project website.

