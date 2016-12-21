Local church helps residents cope with long nights around the holidays

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The holiday season provides a time to be with family and celebrate with loved ones, but one church is helping those who may not have that option.

The Grace United Methodist Church held its annual Longest Night service Wednesday evening.

The Christmas service is for people who have lost loved ones or are struggling with their lives at the moment.

Senior pastor Lore Gibson said Wednesday’s service is generally less crowded than the traditional Christmas Eve service. She said that seems to make those who come to The Longest Night feel more comfortable.

“People care about them even if they don’t feel happy,” Gibson said. “There are churches where we aren’t going to judge. We don’t judge people, and they come as they are. I also hope they take away that God loves them. In the middle of Christmas, it’s not about the shopping or the hype, it’s about the fact God loves us – that’s what Christmas is about.”

The Longest Night service takes place every year on the longest night of the year.

