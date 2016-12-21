Meals on Wheels, Bob Rohrman ‘Share the Love’ around Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Meals on Wheels is getting a lift Wednesday in providing food to those in need.

For the fourth consecutive year, Bob Rohrman Subaru and Meals on Wheels of Greater Lafayette are teaming up to deliver hot meals right to people’s doorsteps. It’s part of Subaru’s annual Share the Love event.

Eight brand-new Subaru Outbacks were packed full of meals, along with gift bags provided by the car dealership. The bags contained household items as well as homemade cookies and candy.

Ryan VanScoyoc, Bob Rohrman Subaru general manager, said it’s really nice to put a smile on people’s faces delivering meals and a gift bag.

“We interact in the community in a lot of different ways, but this is one of our favorite charities,” VanScoyoc said. “We get to actually get out into the community and see a lot of people, talk to a lot of people.”

Meals on Wheels coordinator Wayne Howe said he’s thankful for the extra support during the holiday season.

“We’re lucky to have such great community partners, such as Bob Rohrman Subaru, that are able to provide us the much needed help to get this done every year,” Howe said. “And to show these consumers that even if they don’t have family here in town, that they’re still loved by the community.”

This also marks the first anniversary for Meals on Wheels’ new home at Jenks Rest in Lafayette.

The volunteers visited more than 120 homes during their routes.

