Padres re-sign Clayton Richard to 1-year deal

SAN DIEGO (WLFI) — Clayton Richard is staying in southern California.

The Lafayette native and McCutcheon graduate agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.75 million with the San Diego Padres, the club announced Tuesday.

Richard, 33, joined the Padres in August after spending half of the season with the Chicago Cubs. He went 3-3 with a 2.52 ERA in 11 appearances (nine starts) with the Padres in 2016.

Richard also pitched with San Diego from 2009-13.

According the Associated Press, Richard would earn performance bonuses of $250,000 each for 15, 20 and 25 starts, and $125,000 apiece for 40 and 50 relief appearances. He would get a one-time $250,000 assignment bonus if traded.

