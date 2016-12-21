Purdue women fall to IUPUI 67-62

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team completed the non-conference schedule on a sour note Wednesday, falling to visiting IUPUI in Mackey Arena 67-62. The Jaguars earned their first-ever win over the Old Gold & Black by shooting a blistering 70 percent from the floor in the second half, improving to 9-3, while Purdue fell to 9-5 overall.

The Boilermakers got off to slow starts in both the first and second half, falling behind 6-0 to start the game, and squandering a nine-point halftime lead over the first 3:30 of the third quarter. Purdue continued to make plays, pulling back ahead by as many as five points, but behind an impressive outing from senior Mikale Rogers they took the lead for good with 6:42 left in regulation.

The Purdue freshmen led an impressive rally attempt down the stretch, scoring the Boilermakers’ final 11 points of the game, and cutting the lead to one, 61-60, with 2:45 to play on a Dominique Oden 3-pointer, but were unable to come up with stops late and sent IUPUI to the foul line on their final three possessions.

Five Boilermakers scored in double-figures, led by Oden with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including a 3-for-3 tally behind the arc. Senior Bridget Perry finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals and junior Andreona Keys chipped in 11 points, five boards, four assists and a pair of steals. Senior Ashley Morrissette and freshman Ae’Rianna Harris tallied 10 points each, while Harris added seven boards and three blocks.

Rogers finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead IUPUI, while junior Danielle Lawrence added 14 points and eight boards.

Purdue opens the Big Ten Conference schedule after the holiday break, heading to Northwestern on New Year’s Eve for a 3 p.m. ET tip at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

