Report of man with gun at Indiana University was unfounded

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University police say a report of a man with a gun that turned out to be unfounded prompted an emergency notification to campus.

The alert went out Tuesday night after officers responded a report of a man trying to conceal a handgun from another person near a residence hall at the school in Bloomington. Police reviewed surveillance footage and determined the person wasn’t holding a gun.

The person wasn’t immediately found and there were no reports of shots fired, so an updated notification said there was no imminent threat.

Police eventually found someone who matched the description of the man. He told investigators he’d been trying to hide a marijuana cigarette, not a gun. No charges are being sought.