US Steel fined in death at Gary Works mill

GARY, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana agency is fining U.S. Steel $28,000 for safety violations in the June death of a steelworker at Gary Works.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration found serious violations in the death of 67-year-old Charles Kremke. It says the electrical maintenance technician died of accidental electrocution on June 15.

The newspaper says investigators identified four serious safety violations. One was for allegedly not de-energizing live parts before someone worked on them.

A spokeswoman for the Indiana agency, Amanda Stanley, told the paper that it is trying to help work out a settlement agreement. The agency sought both fines and corrective action.

A U.S. Steel spokeswoman declined comment.

