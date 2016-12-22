1 dead, 1 critical, 16 others hospitalized after NE Indiana bus crash

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — A person was killed and multiple others were hospitalized, including one in critical condition, when a charter bus and a small SUV collided head-on along U.S. 33 in northeastern Indiana Thursday morning.

Police and medics were called around 11:15 a.m. Thursday to U.S. 33 and Blue Lake Road north of Churubusco, Indiana, on a report of a crash. Dispatchers would only confirm “there was a bus crash” that involved “multiple vehicles and multiple injuries.”

A Barons Bus charter bus was left heavily damaged and off the roadway. Another vehicle – a small white Lexus SUV – could be seen on its top on the other side of the roadway. The two vehicles appeared to have hit head-on.

A source at the scene told News 18’s sister station, WANE-TV, initially there were roughly 50 patients but then learned an adult male – the driver of the SUV – was killed.

A medical helicopter landed at the scene around 11:45 a.m. Duane Ginder, EMS manager at Parkview Whitley, said it airlifted a second person – the charter bus driver – away in critical condition. Sixteen others were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, Ginder said.

A dog was also killed, officials said.

A triage base was established at the Smith Township Fire Department.

Passengers on the bus said there were 42 people aboard the bus that was headed to Columbus, Ohio, from Chicago. Its next scheduled stop was in Fort Wayne.

A Barons Bus official would not comment on the crash.

