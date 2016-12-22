Anonymous stranger saves Newton County woman from house fire

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Newton County woman may be alive because of an anonymous stranger traveling on US 41.

Firefighters in Morocco say around 8:30 Thursday morning, they received several calls from drivers about a structure fire on Newton County Road 600 North, which intersects with US 41.

First responders say the garage of the home was fully engulfed by the time they arrived on scene.

The home belongs to Bill and Tammy Blackwell.

Tammy was sleeping in the house when the fire started. She says she was awoken by a stranger who came in to alert any occupants to the fire. He said he was from Kentucky, but by the time fire crews arrived he was already gone.

It took 10,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire, and the garage and breezeway were a total loss.

The cause was found to be electrical.

