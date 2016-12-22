Christmas Day delivery deadline is quickly approaching

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Friday is the last day for people to send packages through the United States Postal Service to guarantee delivery by Christmas Day.

Workers at the West Lafayette USPS annex building are working around the clock to sort and ship incoming parcels. They have seen high volumes of packages coming in for the last two weeks.

Retired mail carrier Lesley Morgan comes back to work during the Christmas rush. She said by the looks of things, people are in the giving mood this year.

“I’ve been working eight hours a day, just throwing parcels. They’ve been shopping that’s for sure,” Morgan said. “It’s a good feeling. Everybody’s going to have a good Christmas. It makes everybody happy.”

She said they’re doing their best to get presents out on time.

“The carriers have been working really hard to get it out,” Morgan said. “It didn’t help us with the little bit of ice the other day, that kind of slowed us down a little bit.”

Once again, Friday is the deadline to guarantee Christmas Day delivery for shipping inside the United States.

