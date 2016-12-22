CityBus will observe holiday closures; no buses will run

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The holiday season is bringing schedule changes to services CityBus provides in Greater Lafayette.

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays and CityBus offers no services on Sundays, no buses will run on those holidays – Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Since the federal holidays will be observed on Mondays, services will also not be offered on either Monday – Dec. 26 or Jan. 2. All CityBus offices will remain closed those four days.

However, buses will run on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve – Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Services will keep normal Saturday schedules with the last bus leaving the CityBus Center at 5:45 p.m. The center will close at 6 p.m. both days.

With Purdue University being on break, many routes around campus have already shutdown and won’t resume service until Jan. 7-8. Those lines are the Purdue Campus Loops, 35 Lindberg Express and the 21 Avenue Loop.

One campus route remains active – 5 Happy Hollow and 10 Northwestern – during Dec. 19 through Jan 8. However, there will be reduced services on the route. Check online for updates to the schedule.

For more information about route changes or to signup for email alerts, visit the CityBus website.

