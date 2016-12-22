Don’t be alone this holiday; join the 28th annual Christmas Day Dinner

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Christmas tradition continues in Lafayette for those who want to get a good meal with people from the community.

The 28th annual Jefferson High School Christmas Day Dinner is open to the public Sunday.

Event treasurer Steve Bultinck said volunteers are preparing to feed more than 2,500 people in a three-hour period. Turkey, pulled pork and all the fixings are on the menu along with many desserts.

Kids can also drop by the toy room and pick out a gift, which are donated by area businesses and families.

Bultinck said the dinner is great for people whose families live far away.

“You may be an individual – say your kids live on the coast and can’t make it home for Christmas or you don’t want to sit around and do nothing – you can come down and join us. Now, you’re in a room with a couple thousand people,” Bultinck said.

The dinner also assists families who need a little extra help around the holidays.

“It’s amazing how many kids don’t eat when they’re on Christmas break,” Bultinck said. “This doesn’t fill their stomachs everyday, but it sure helps at least one day out of the year we can put a good meal in them.”

The dinner runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at the Jeff High School’s cafeteria. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

If you can’t make it, you can still get a meal delivered to your home. You can call 765-420-1647 and schedule a delivery until noon Sunday.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...