Fugitive Search: Malik Matthews

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police need the community’s help finding a man wanted on an arrest warrant.

Malik Lamar Matthews, 18, is the subject of this week’s Fugitive Search. Police describe him as 5 foot 3, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

In December, Matthews was issued an arrest warrant out of Tippecanoe County Superior Court I for failure to appear for robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery charges.

Anyone with information about Matthews’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

