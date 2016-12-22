Indianapolis sets new homicide record for 2nd straight year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An overnight killing has pushed Indianapolis to 145 homicides for the year, giving the city a new homicide record for the second straight year.

Police say a 48-year-old man was fatally shot late Wednesday after answering his door.

The Indianapolis Star reports the killing broke 2015’s previous record-setting total of 144 homicides.

Officials say poverty, drug abuse and mental illness are driving the increase in homicides as the city’s population grows.

While homicides are up, the city’s high-crime neighborhoods have seen a 10 percent drop in homicides and a 7 percent decline in shootings.

Police Chief Troy Riggs says too many people are using guns to “solve simple arguments.” Riggs announced his resignation Wednesday, saying he’s weighing other job offers and needs to think about his family’s financial security.

