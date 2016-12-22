Local schools feeling effects of looming teacher shortage

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Over the last year, there’s been a major teacher shortage in the state of Indiana and now it’s affecting many local schools.

Education officials say the shortage comes from the pressure of standardized testing, harder working conditions and bigger class sizes. News 18 reports how local legislators and superintendents plan to fix it.

“I hope to bring people back into the profession,” State Rep. Sheila Klinker said. “Because right now, we have a shortage.”

Over the last year, there’s been a shortage in teaching positions locally and statewide.

West Lafayette Community School Corporation Superintendent Rocky Killion said, “Over the course of the last few years, we’ve seen some serious decreases in the number of applications and qualified applicants in certain areas.”

Klinker said reduced funding for teachers is a big contribution to the looming shortage. She said it’s also because of harder working conditions and larger class sizes.

“A lot of folks realizing that they can’t make a living in teaching school,” said Klinker. “And that’s why you see a shortage throughout the state.”

Killion expressed it’s become harder to fill positions especially in math, vocational studies and foreign languages.

“Those things are getting tougher by the year, so that is a concern for us,” he said.

But a big factor that’s nudging teachers towards the door is ISTEP.

“I’m hoping that we look at that [ISTEP], and that we don’t evaluate our teachers based on test scores,” said Klinker. “That’s a negative for a lot of our educators – a lot of stress.”

Killion said recent standardized tests were being used incorrectly.

“Standardized tests were used for diagnostic purposes,” said Killion. “For information for a teacher to use to help with instruction and to see where a student currently is in their learning.”

Even though efforts are underway to replace the ISTEP, some legislators are working hard to make sure future tests don’t evaluate teachers.

