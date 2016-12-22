Oil prices expected to rise in 2017

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, Leon Balagula changes the price for the gasoline at his Sunoco station in the early morning, in Fort Lee, N.J. OPEC’s decision on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, to cut production gave an immediate boost to oil prices, but the impact on consumers is likely to be more modest and gradual. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Purdue economist is warning people prices at the pump are likely to go up in the coming year.

Dr. Wally Tyner says the jump is expected because of a deliberate decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC. They’ve made an agreement to cut crude oil production by 1- point- 5 million barrels per day in 2017.

OPEC is made up of 12 Middle Eastern, North African, and South American countries.

Tyner says consumers are likely to notice the difference when heating their homes, as well as at the pump.