Overturned semi on SB I-65 causing traffic backup; both lanes temporarily reopened

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police have temporarily reopened both lanes on southbound Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County to clear backed up traffic following a semi crash earlier Thursday afternoon.

Indiana State Police reported shortly before 1 p.m. a semi overturned just north of the State Road 38 Exit on southbound I-65. Police reduced traffic down to one lane, and state police said it would take several hours to upright the semi that was carrying milk.

The driver told ISP the wreck happened when his wheels got caught in the mud on the soft shoulder. The wreck occurred in a stretch of I-65 that has no shoulder due to construction.

No injuries were reported.

Just after 3 p.m., ISP said traffic was backed up 8 miles on I-65 due to the crash – that’s just north of the State Road 25 Exit.

Around 5:15 p.m., state police advised both lanes were temporarily reopened to allow backed up traffic to clear. But they said later Thursday night after traffic dies down, the right lane will reclose and work will begin again to upright and remove the overturned rig.

Troopers were having drivers exit the interstate onto U.S. 231 and take that to U.S. 52 until it rejoins I-65 in Lebanon.

