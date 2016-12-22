Purdue’s Cuttino named All-American

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — Junior outside hitter Danielle Cuttino was named among the top 36 players in the country by Volleyball Magazine, earning third team All-America honors.

Cuttino was an honorable mention selection at middle blocker in 2015 as selected by the AVCA alongside middle blocker Faye Adelaja and second team All-American right side hitter Annie Drews.

Cuttino led the Boilermakers with 4.11 kills per set, ranking third in the Big Ten and 39th nationally. She posted double-digit kill tallies in all but of the team’s matches, including 20 or more on seven occasions, and led the team offensively 27 times. The unanimous All-Big Ten selection hit at a .250 or better clip 19 times in 33 matches, including .300 or better 14 times and .400 or better six times. She hit at a season-best .613 clip in the NCAA First Round against Iowa State. The Big Ten Player of the Week and ESPNW Player of the Week on Sept. 12, Cuttino put up 0.60 blocks per set, including five or more three times and a team-best tally six times. The Indianapolis native also chipped in 64 digs, including a career-best six twice. Among Big Ten players, Cuttino ranked third in kills per set (4.11) in overall matches and third in conference play (4.02).

The 2016 Boilermakers posted a 19-14 record and advanced to the NCAA Second Round. The team returns all but one member, Adelaja, in 2017.

