Steele Johnson soars to 3-meter national title

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Purdue Sports) — Steele Johnson was victorious on 3-meter at the USA Diving Winter Nationals, winning his 11th career senior national title but his first in a springboard event.

Johnson (1344.8 points over three lists) led the way as Purdue had three of the top 13 finishers on 3-meter. He was the only diver in the field to surpass 400 points on all three lists. After they were also 1-meter finalists Monday, Joe Cifelli (9th, 1066.9) and Brandon Loschiavo (13th, 960.75) also represented the Boilermakers well on the national stage.

“This feels really good. Like I said after the 1-meter competition, I’ve been doing a lot of college dual meets to try to get back in the groove of things,” Johnson said. “Coming into nationals with some confidence on springboard was good. We came here to get the job done, and we got the job done. Now it’s time to go home to prepare for Big Tens, NCAAs and the World Championship qualifiers in April and May. I’m excited.”

Max Showalter competed with Olympian Amy (Cozad) Magaña in mixed synchronized 10-meter. The duo finished second with a score of 262.08 on a five-dive list. Their top three scores came on their final three dives, increasing their score over each round. Cozad Magaña was also the women’s individual 10-meter champion Tuesday.

Despite concentrating on 10-meter for more than half of the 2016 Olympic year, Johnson finished first on 3-meter and second on 1-meter at the Winter Nationals this week. Monday, he clinched a 1-meter bid for Team USA at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The 3-meter and 10-meter bids will be determined in the spring.

Johnson entered the night with a 69.3-point lead, but he was even better in Tuesday’s final. His list score of 465.8 in the final was a Purdue season best and led to him winning the full three-list competition by 157.65 points. Only one of his six dives in the final earned fewer than 70 points. An inward 3 ½ somersault tuck in round four produced a list-high score of 90.10. He had compiled a two-list score of 879 in Sunday’s preliminary (424.85) and semifinal rounds (454.15).

Cifelli had a list score of 350.9 in the final, finishing the night with a list-high score of 78.20 on a forward 2 ½ somersault two twist pike in the final round. His top list score of the competition came in the semifinal (390.60).

Loschiavo’s list score in the final (262.05) was bogged down by a failed dive in round five and two other lackluster scores. He was strong in rounds two (66.65) and three (64.5) to rebound from a poor effort in the opening round. His top list score on 3-meter this week was also in the semifinal (364.3).

Showalter will compete in Wednesday’s 10-meter final, which is the final event of the USA Diving Winter Nationals and will start at approximately 6 p.m. ET.

