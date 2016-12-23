Fiery crash closes section of US 231 in Montgomery Co. Friday morning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — U.S. 231 has been reopened in Montgomery county between 300 South and 400 South after a Friday morning crash.

According to The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office around 7:06 a.m. Friday morning personnel were dispatched to a personal injury crash at US 231 and County Road 300 South.

The crash involved a semi, pulling a trailer driven by James D. Runyon, of Linden, IN , and a 2011 Ford Explorer driven by Camarin J. Miles with a passenger of Jakob E. Spangler, both from Roachdale, IN.

Both vehicles caught fire and police attempted to control the fire with fire extinguishers until the Crawfordville Fire Department arrived.

Once the fire was extinguished, Miles and Runyon were flown to Indianapolis area hospitals and Spangler was initially taken to Franciscan Hospital in Crawfordsville. The Montgomery County Sheriffs department was later informed Spangler was later transported to an Indianapolis hospital as well.

Current conditions on the patients are not known.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Crawfordsville Police Department, Indiana State Police, Crawfordsville Fire Department and Montgomery County Emergency Management. Both StatFlight and Life Line were utilized to transport the victims.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

