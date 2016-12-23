Dealing with your grief during the holidays or helping others through theirs

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The holidays are the happiest time of year for some, but for those who are grieving, they’re often the worst. News 18 talked to one Lafayette woman who’s grieving this season and found out what experts say you can do to help those who are hurting.

Grief can follow a person anywhere, but Amy Silvers likes to take it to Macy’s at the Tippecanoe Mall in Lafayette.

“Aw, I can see my mom wearing that,” said Silvers as she rummaged through the sale rack.

It’s the store where she used shop with her mother before she was killed by a drunk driver last year.

“It makes me happy to remember things that she liked,” said Silvers. So, I try to focus on that rather than what took her away from me.”

Purdue Counseling and Development Professor Heather Servaty-Seib said there are three things everyone should know about grief.

“It’s multi-dimensional, it’s unique for each person, and also grief doesn’t really end,” said Servaty-Seib.

She said most people like to live their lives in stories.

“And when a significant person in our story dies, those chapters can’t look the same,” said Servaty-Seib.

Rewriting your isn’t easy, and although Silvers can’t relive life with her mother, it’s nice to flip back the pages sometimes.

“And that’s my mom, that’s her, she rubbed this perfume on her every night,” said Silvers as she took a sniff of her mom’s favorite scent.

You often don’t realize what certain memories mean to you until someone dies. Many of Silver’s favorite memories happened in the petite section.

“My brother when he was little he would say, Mommy, are you going to the petty’s? So, we always called the petites the petty’s,” said Silvers. “And people didn’t know what we were talking about but we knew the private joke between us.”

Servaty-Seib said there’s a point where people own their grief rather than their grief owning them. Silvers said that took her awhile.

Group grief counseling helped her, but she is still suffering.

“Especially during the holidays it’s hard,” said Silvers. “It’s so hard to be without that person that you loved.”

“What’s the wrong thing to say to someone who is grieving?” asked News 18’s Kayla Sullivan.

“Just recently someone had made the statement to me ‘Are you doing OK now?’ or ‘Haven’t you grieved long enough?'” said Silvers.

Servaty-Seib said those lines are classic mistakes people make when they haven’t gone through grief or expect others to handle it the same way they do.

“Any message that minimizes or even any message that gives advice is not perceived as being helpful,” said Servaty-Seib. “The messages that are perceived as most helpful are those that are very recognizing, acknowledging of the uniqueness and the idea that grief doesn’t end,”

Because grief will never go away, Silvers said you have to ask yourself this question.

“How do you want grief to affect your life? And you can choose to be bitter about everything or you can choose to let it make you better,” said Silvers.

Servaty-Seib said it’s important to ask others how they grieve especially during the holidays.

For example, some people don’t like to talk about those who died.

Servaty-Seib said you should respect their wishes and understand that everyone handles death differently.

