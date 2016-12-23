Devin the Dog – Pet of the Week for Dec. 23

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Meet the Almost Home Humane Society’s Pet of the Week for Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

Devin is a 1-year-old mixed breed canine who enjoys playing with toys, going on runs and being playful.

Almost Home representatives said Devin would do best in an active home that can help him work out his energy and teach him basic obedience. Devin is neutered and up to date on vaccinations.

Watch Devin interact with our News 18 crew and see if you would like to give him a home. He and his other friends are available for adoption at the Almost Home Humane Society – open Tuesday-Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m.

Grab yourself a new friend this holiday season!

For more information on adopting a new pet, go to the Almost Home Humane Society’s website.

