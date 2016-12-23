Gov. Pence signs off on state raises of 2 to 4 percent

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — On his way out of office, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence has approved raises of 2 percent to 4 percent for state employees.

Pence, now the vice president-elect, says Indiana “would not be a state that works” without dedicated government workers. The Indianapolis Star says the raises will cost $31 million over the next year.

The raises are smaller than pay increases authorized last year.

Pence leaves office on Jan. 9. Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb’s transition team declined to comment on the raises, although Holcomb last week said less revenue than earlier projected “may require difficult decisions.”

Lawmakers don’t expect any spending cuts.

