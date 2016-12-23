Happy Hollow Road now open after two-year project

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After two years of work, construction on Happy Hollow Road in West Lafayette is finally finished.

On Friday, crews took down the ‘road closed’ signs and hauled away the orange cones. The road is now open to traffic in both directions. The project involved narrowing the road slightly while installing a paved walking path and a retaining wall.

West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said the city took its time on the project and it shows.

“What can we do to Happy Hollow to make it safer? What can we do to Happy Hollow to make it more neighborhood friendly. Dennis said. The citizens gave us a great deal of input. Most importantly, with the citizens themselves, they have been so patient with this project,”

Dennis said the new road and trail really ties the neighborhood together.

“As one neighbor put it: Before, it was a bunch a little pockets of houses. Now, with the connectivity of the trail and the new roadway, they truly are a full neighborhood and they truly are connected to the city. Which is a beautiful thing,” Dennis said.

There are still some final touches left to be done on the road… so drivers should still look out for work crews for the next couple of weeks.

