ISP stepping up patrols for holiday weekend

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — If you are planning to be one of the many drivers this holiday weekend, expect to see a lot more Indiana State Police troopers patrolling the area.

From now until January 3, ISP is increasing patrols throughout the entire state.

ISP does this every year as part of its annual Operation CARE program.

Sergeant Kim Riley wants to remind travelers to take it slow and obey the rules of the road.

“We’re out there to make sure the people are getting to and from where they are going,” said Riley. “Just because you see a police officer doesn’t mean you’re going to get a ticket, it just means he or she is out there watching to make sure somebody else is not doing something stupid they shouldn’t be doing. We want to stop and make sure they realize what the consequences are of their actions and their driving.”

Police will be looking for everything from distracted and drunk drivers to speeding and seat belt violations.

