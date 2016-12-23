Man killed in Indiana crash founded chain of car washes

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (AP) — The driver of an SUV who died in a head-on collision with a motor coach in northeastern Indiana has been identified as the founder of a multistate chain of car washes.

Authorities say the crash Thursday morning on U.S. 33 about 15 miles northwest of Fort Wayne killed 86-year-old Edward M. Dahm of Fort Wayne and his dog.

The website for Mike’s Carwash says Dahm started the company in Fort Wayne in 1948. He and his brother Joe built it into a chain with locations in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Today it operates as two companies, Mike’s Carwash and Crew Carwash.

Police say the crash occurred when Dahm’s SUV suddenly went left of center and struck the coach. About 16 people on the bus were injured.