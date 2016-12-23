Police investigate armed robbery on south side

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating an armed robbery at a liquor store on the city’s south side.
It happened around 6:15 Friday evening.
Investigators say a lone man entered the Bar Barry Liquors on South 9th Street, wearing a skeleton mask with green teeth and carrying a handgun.
He got away and headed south on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police said a K-9 tracked the suspect to an area near Dover Lane, where they believe he got in a vehicle.
If you know anything, call Lafayette police or the anonymous we tip hotline, at 1-800-78-CRIME.