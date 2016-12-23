Public invited to Hanukkah celebration

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An area Rabbi is inviting the public to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in West Lafayette.

Rabbi Levi Tiechtel is holding a menorah lighting ceremony at Wabash Landing Shopping Center on Monday night. Hanukkah is eight days long and is observed by lighting one candle the first night and one additional candle every other night. Monday is the third night and three candles will be lit.

Tiechtel wants everyone to join in on the evening because the message of the holiday applies to anyone.

“Hanukkah is really message of light over darkness. We all get together. We are all experiencing different personal challenges, different global challenges. Let’s join together this Hanukkah and can really transform the city of West Lafayette and the Greater Lafayette area,” Tiechtel said. “We may be different. We have different values and different beliefs, but let’s join together in the spirit of light over darkness. When we get together, nothing can stop us.”

The lighting ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. next to All Fired Up pottery store in West Lafayette. It will be followed by refreshments and fellowship.

