Three arrested after attack with screwdriver in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Three people are arrested Friday after allegedly stabbing a 20 year old Boone County man with a screwdriver.

The Boone County Sheriff’s office believes 22-year-old Matt Combs, 23-year-old Alex Ferguson, and 18-year-old Jerrod Williams, all of Throntown, lured the victim to Thorntown with the intention of robbing him.

When the victim arrived, a fight broke out.

The victim suffered stab wounds from a screwdriver in his head and torso. He has since been released from the emergency room.

Investigators believe the men targeted the victim over jealousy involving one of the men’s girlfriends.

All three face preliminary charges of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...