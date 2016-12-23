Twin Lakes School Corporation receives large grant

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) – Just before the holidays kick off, there’s good news for a White County School District.

The Twin Lakes School Corporation was recently given the 21st Century Learning Center Grant.

Provided through the U.S. Department of Education, the grant is slated to bring several new programs to the corporation.

Superintendent Michael Galvin said, “We’re very excited about it and we feel like it’s just going to open up a lot of possibilities to our students as well as our staff.”

The grant can bring up to one million dollars over four years before they need to re-apply.

The initial grant will be for $262,000, with funding expected to come early next year.

Galvin said this money will go toward improving literacy skills, creating more STEM activities and bringing technology to the classroom.

“We want it to be a very engaging curriculum, we don’t want to kind of repackage what’s being done in the regular school day,” said Galvin. “We want it to be something that’s more engaging that’s going to be kind of an extension of what’s really taking place in the school day.”

Also in the works – additional preschool classes, an after school tutoring program and professional development for teachers.

Galvin said as far as housing the programs, plans are on the table to renovate the former Woodlawn Elementary School.

“Mainly what we’re planning on doing is trying to re-purpose that building,” Galvin said. “We spend about $46,000 on it right now just to keep it functioning, so we thought this would be a good opportunity for us to kinda change it into a community center to kind of benefit those organizations.”

Galvin said receiving the grant is just the first step in really establishing the vision he has for the corporation.

“This is exactly for the kids, I mean the whole thing is that’s the whole purpose people go into teaching and into education is mainly for the kids,” said Galvin. “They have a love, they have a desire, they have commitment there to make sure our next generation is prepared to lead the United States.”

Galvin said the corporation is actively looking to apply for more grants now and into the future.

