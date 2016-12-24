Hospital volunteers sew their way into the hearts of parents

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Volunteers at two Lafayette hospitals are sewing their way into the hearts of parents.

Palmer Rule was born Dec. 4 at IU Health Arnett. He arrived just in time to get a knitted holiday hat and sewn stocking made by Friends of Arnett volunteers.

“This was a great community project to do for the new babies, to welcome them into the Greater Lafayette community,” volunteer Jan Wallace said.

She said knitting the hats was not an easy task.

“I think they did 150 at least,” Wallace said.

A group of her friends sewed more than 120 stockings, and they may have to make more.

“It’s a joy for everyone to help out, and everyone enjoys it,” Wallace said.

On Dec. 18, Gracelynn Meding was born at Franciscan Health. Gracelynn’s father, Christopher Meding, will use the handmade keepsakes to take holiday pictures.

“She’s a wonderful gift, and … the stocking itself was a wonderful gift from the hospital as well,” Christopher Meding said.

At Franciscan, the hats were made by the Close Knit Guild of Lafayette. The stockings were made by the 4M Sewing Group from Linden, Indiana.

“They made a little over 100 stockings to donate to us so all of our babies born in December can have a stocking,” said Ivy Antonian, director of labor and delivery at Franciscan. “The stockings are not to be used as blankets, they are for ornamental purposes only.”

Throughout the rest of December, all newborns will take home both holiday treasures.

“It’s an added gift,” said Christopher Meding. “Obviously, we got the best gift that we could ask for, but it’s a really nice touch around the holidays.”

Both hospitals encourage safe sleep practices at home and to not let newborns sleep in the stockings. They should only be used for taking one-of-a-kind holiday photos.

