Last minute shopping? Here are some stores open on Christmas Eve

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did you wait until the last day to go Christmas shopping?

Here is a list of stores that are open today.

Malls:

Castleton Square Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Circle Centre: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fashion Mall at Keystone: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greenwood Park Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hamilton Town Center: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tippecanoe Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stores:

Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kohl’s: 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Toys R Us: Closes at 6 p.m.

Walmart: Closes at 6 p.m.

