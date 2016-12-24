Last minute shopping? Here are some stores open on Christmas Eve

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did you wait until the last day to go Christmas shopping?
Here is a list of stores that are open today.
Malls:
- Castleton Square Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Circle Centre: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Fashion Mall at Keystone: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Greenwood Park Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Hamilton Town Center: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tippecanoe Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Stores:
- Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Kohl’s: 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sam’s Club: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Toys R Us: Closes at 6 p.m.
- Walmart: Closes at 6 p.m.