Last minute shopping? Here are some stores open on Christmas Eve

WISH Staff Published:
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did you wait until the last day to go Christmas shopping?

Here is a list of stores that are open today.

Malls:

  • Castleton Square Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Circle Centre: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Fashion Mall at Keystone: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Greenwood Park Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Hamilton Town Center: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tippecanoe Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stores:

  • Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Kohl’s: 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sam’s Club: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Toys R Us: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Walmart: Closes at 6 p.m.