Logansport’s State Theatre owner makes special announcement

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — The owner of Logansport’s State Theatre is making a big announcement just in time for the holidays.

The history of the Cass County landmark goes back nearly eight decades. Opening its doors in 1940, the theater was dubbed one of Logansport’s entertainment hubs.

76 years later, the marquee still shines bright to passersby.

“It was one of four movie theaters that were downtown just within two or three blocks of here, and this is the only one that has survived,” said Kevin Burkett, State of the Arts Media president and CEO.

Burkett is a Logansport native and has fond memories of the theater.

“I saw my first movie here. I brought my dad to see his last movie here, so I love the building. I love the history of it,” Burkett said.

As time went on, Burkett moved away from his hometown. He spent nearly two decades on the east coast. After catching word the owner was selling the landmark, his love for the theater ultimately brought him back to his roots.

“He called me up and told me he was selling it,” Burkett said. “My wife and I decided to move back from Philadelphia, buy the theater and do a full restoration of it.”

Since taking ownership of the theater 2 ½ years ago, Burkett said the theater has stayed busy with more than 130 shows taking place.

But as with any building, time takes its toll on the infrastructure. This is where fundraising and donations have come into play.

“We’ve restored the lobby, the concession stand, we have original 1940 light fixtures that we’ve painstakingly taken apart, cleaned and restored,” he said. “We’ve added a lot of lighting to the inside of the theater, we’ve added a lot of audio gear [to] try to bring up the technology.”

After pouring countless man-hours into preserving the theater’s beauty, Burkett has a special gift for the community.

On Christmas Eve, he announced he would be gifting the property to the nonprofit State Theatre Preservation Society.

This will help in receiving additional funding for more restoration projects through grants and private donations.

David Osenbaugh, State Theatre’s chief technical officer, said the theater serves as a staple in the community.

“It’s well-known around Logansport as the last remaining theater of a period of where the arts really flourished,” Osenbaugh said.

As far as what the future holds, some of the plans include expanding the building and bringing the technology up to par.

“To have it still here and still operating is really pretty unique,” Osenbaugh said.

“This is just a great place for people to come out and socialize and be part of something,” said Burkett.

Burkett said to truly restore the theater back to its old glory, costs could range around $3 million.

