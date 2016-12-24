Many enjoy Christmas on the tracks at Linden Depot

LINDEN, Ind. (WLFI) — It’s the time of the year the Linden Depot Museum transforms into a Christmas wonderland.

Built in 1908, the Linden Depot is the last surviving junction in the state.

Around Christmas, a train at the museum receives a holiday makeover that features a 10-foot tall nutcracker.

Guest can explore decorated train models and other related items.

The Linden Depot Museum is free to the public, but you can get a Christmas ornament with a $10 donation.

Organizers said they want to give people a chance to learn and remember the history of the area.

“They’re telling you stories that you didn’t know, and then you can tell them,” said volunteer Thomas Pierce Sr. “It’s like a history lesson.”

“It’s a little bit of a tradition. We’ve been here three, I think, Christmas in a row,” said Jason Argos. “It’s a lot of fun, a lot of memories. And the exhibits keep getting bigger and bigger.”

The depot is run by a nonprofit organization, and the entire staff volunteers.

All donations will go toward maintaining the museum and projects.

For a list of times and dates you can visit the Christmas open house, visit the Lindon Depot website by clicking here.

