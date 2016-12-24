Ninth Street Hill Neighborhood lights up Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Residents in the historic Ninth Street Hill Neighborhood are making the streets a little brighter over the holiday weekend.

The neighborhood association’s annual Luminaria took place Saturday.

Volunteers in the neighborhood lit hundreds of candles along Ninth Street from South to Kossuth streets.

It has been a tradition in the neighborhood for over 20 years, and resident Ruth O’Connor said she and her family love being a part of it.

“They’re just beautiful,” said O’Connor. “The candle, the light. It’s certainly very symbolic and significant for Christmas. It’s the light of the world, and I am just really happy our neighborhood is doing this.”

The holiday season isn’t the only time of year the neighborhood becomes festive. The Ninth Street Hill Neighborhood also decorates for the Fourth of July.

