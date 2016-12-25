A look back at top health stories in 2016

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The rate of Heroin overdoses continued to increase in Tippecanoe County in 2016.

On Nov. 21, Tippecanoe County Commissioners approved the needle exchange program.

Tippecanoe County Health Department Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Adler said by providing free and clean syringes along with other programs and services to treat addiction, the problem will be reduced.

“The ultimate solution for this problem is to treat drug addiction and reduce the number of individuals who are injecting drugs because addiction is a chronic illness it takes a long time to treat,” said Adler.

At the beginning of this year, Indiana saw multiple cases of mumps. It first popped up across multiple state universities, before making its way to West Lafayette. Twenty six cases were confirmed by the end of May.

Purdue University students, including Nick Perkins, wanted more information about the disease.

“I would like to see more information on how prevalent it is, and what kind of treatments I can do, and what things I can do to avoid it,” Perkins said.

Purdue worked closely with the county and state health departments.

However, heading into the summer, the Zika virus had Americans living in fear.

“It is a health concern,” said West Lafayette Code Enforcement Supervisor Rick Walker. “Obviously, with the Zika virus now and recent years, also the West Nile virus, there is somewhat of a heightened alert and folks in our neighborhood have.”

In August, the Indiana State Department of health awarded $3.6 million to Indiana to battle the virus over the next five years.

One month later, after 140 years, Franciscan Alliance announced it will now be Franciscan Health.

“The name change is a projection of strength of the entire health system and what we will still continue to provide in this community,” said Franciscan Health for Western Indiana President and CEO Terry Wilson. “That’s an important message I’ve shared with people.”

Those are some of the year’s top health stories.

